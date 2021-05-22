newsbreak-logo
San Saba, TX

Where's the cheapest gas in San Saba?

San Saba Dispatch
San Saba Dispatch
 2 days ago
(SAN SABA, TX) According to San Saba gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

Phillips 66 at 1204 W Wallace St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 1204 W Wallace St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:34 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.75.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:34 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With San Saba Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

