Here’s the cheapest gas in Scottville Saturday
(SCOTTVILLE, MI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Scottville area offering savings of $0.71 per gallon.
Wesco at 117 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 423 E Us Highway 10, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.38.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:24 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.70 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$2.97
$3.27
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.38
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:24 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.