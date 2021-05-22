Here’s the cheapest gas in Scottville Saturday

(SCOTTVILLE, MI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Scottville area offering savings of $0.71 per gallon.

Wesco at 117 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 423 E Us Highway 10, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.38.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:24 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.70 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Wesco 117 N Main St, Scottville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ --

Shell 101 E State St, Scottville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ --

BP 423 E Us Highway 10, Scottville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.38 $ 3.08

Admiral 130 W State St, Scottville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:24 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.