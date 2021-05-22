newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scottville, MI

Here’s the cheapest gas in Scottville Saturday

Posted by 
Scottville Post
Scottville Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uxIsB_0a89AqVu00

(SCOTTVILLE, MI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Scottville area offering savings of $0.71 per gallon.

Wesco at 117 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 423 E Us Highway 10, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.38.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:24 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.70 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Wesco

117 N Main St, Scottville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.97
$3.27
$--

Shell

101 E State St, Scottville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$--

BP

423 E Us Highway 10, Scottville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.38
$3.08

Admiral

130 W State St, Scottville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:24 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Scottville Post

Scottville Post

Scottville, MI
5
Followers
33
Post
221
Views
ABOUT

With Scottville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottville, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Bargain Hunters#Bp#Gallon#Gas Change#Selling#Savings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Mason County, MIshorelinemedia.net

FiveCAP home weatherization program offered year-round

FiveCAP home weatherization program offered year-round. The home weatherization program, offered through FiveCAP can offer relief, helping households to stretch recourses further by making utilities more affordable by making homes more energy-sufficient. Funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, there are no costs for weatherization for households at or below...