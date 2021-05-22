Save up to $0.72 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Morganton

(MORGANTON, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Morganton area offering savings of $0.72 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 445 Progress Circle. Regular there was listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at CITGO at 1416 Loving Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:13 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon 8200 Appalachian Hwy, Mineral Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.07 $ 3.25 $ 2.99

Exxon 5980 Appalachian Hwy, Blue Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.03 $ 3.15 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 2.99

Ingles 5679 Appalachian Hwy, Blue Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ 3.06 $ 2.99

Conoco 4900 Appalachian Hwy, Blue Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

RaceWay 4581 Appalachian Hwy, Blue Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:13 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.