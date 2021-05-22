newsbreak-logo
Walsenburg, CO

Walsenburg gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Walsenburg News Watch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zFWnL_0a89An6x00

(WALSENBURG, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Walsenburg area offering savings of $0.74 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, 7-Eleven at 235 W 7Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Loaf 'N Jug at 200 Main St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 09:57 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.16.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

7-Eleven

235 W 7Th St, Walsenburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.55
$3.85
$--

Conoco

416 Us 87, Walsenburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 09:57 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

