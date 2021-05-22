newsbreak-logo
Fort Kent, ME

This is the cheapest gas in Fort Kent right now

Posted by 
Fort Kent Dispatch
Fort Kent Dispatch
 2 days ago
(FORT KENT, ME) Gas prices vary across in the Fort Kent area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.74 per gallon.

CITGO at 55 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.11 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Irving at 308 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.85.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 09:59 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.13.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 09:59 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

