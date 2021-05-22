Gas savings: The cheapest station in Spicer

(SPICER, MN) Gas prices vary across in the Spicer area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 102 Ruth St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 102 Ruth St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Spicer area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell 102 Ruth St, Spicer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

BP 207 Access Way, Spicer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.