Spicer, MN

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Spicer

Posted by 
Spicer Updates
Spicer Updates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0a89AkSm00

(SPICER, MN) Gas prices vary across in the Spicer area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 102 Ruth St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 102 Ruth St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Spicer area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell

102 Ruth St, Spicer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.09

BP

207 Access Way, Spicer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.04
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

