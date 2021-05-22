This is the cheapest gas in Cherokee Village right now
(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Cherokee Village, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 1531 Highway 62412 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.34 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 1531 Highway 62412, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:32 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.80 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.34
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.08
$3.31
$3.04
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:32 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.