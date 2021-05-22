newsbreak-logo
Cherokee Village, AR

This is the cheapest gas in Cherokee Village right now

Posted by 
Cherokee Village Times
Cherokee Village Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHubc_0a89Aja300

(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Cherokee Village, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 1531 Highway 62412 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.34 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 1531 Highway 62412, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:32 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's

1531 Highway 62412, Cherokee Village
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.34
$3.04

Murphy USA

105 Us-62 W, Ash Flat
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.08
$3.31
$3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:32 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cherokee Village Times

Cherokee Village Times

With Cherokee Village Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

