This is the cheapest gas in Cherokee Village right now

(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Cherokee Village, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 1531 Highway 62412 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.34 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 1531 Highway 62412, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:32 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's 1531 Highway 62412, Cherokee Village

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.34 $ 3.04

Murphy USA 105 Us-62 W, Ash Flat

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.08 $ 3.31 $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:32 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.