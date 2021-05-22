Oroville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(OROVILLE, WA) According to Oroville gas price data, you could be saving up to $158.51 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Chevron at 1501 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Petro-Canada at 6201 45Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $161.9.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oroville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $72.64 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.89
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:19 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.