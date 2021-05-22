newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oroville, WA

Oroville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Oroville Daily
Oroville Daily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0a89AihK00

(OROVILLE, WA) According to Oroville gas price data, you could be saving up to $158.51 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Chevron at 1501 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Petro-Canada at 6201 45Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $161.9.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oroville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $72.64 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Chevron

1501 Main St, Oroville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.89
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:19 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Oroville Daily

Oroville Daily

Oroville, WA
4
Followers
23
Post
339
Views
ABOUT

With Oroville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oroville, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Comparison#Chevron#Gas Stations#Sales#Wa#Petro Canada#Oroville Gas#Gallon#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Oroville, WAPosted by
Oroville Daily

Daily Weather Forecast For Oroville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Oroville: Monday, May 24: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night; Tuesday, May 25: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Thursday, May 27: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Oroville, WAPosted by
Oroville Daily

Forecast: The next 4 days in Oroville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Oroville: Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;