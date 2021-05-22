newsbreak-logo
Milbank, SD

Milbank gas at $2.33 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Milbank News Flash
 2 days ago
(MILBANK, SD) According to Milbank gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.15 per gallon on gas.

Casey's at 901 E 4Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.33 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 901 E 4Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.48.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:27 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.78.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's

901 E 4Th Ave, Milbank
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$--
$3.48
$3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Milbank News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

