Glenwood, AR

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Glenwood

Glenwood Post
 2 days ago
(GLENWOOD, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Glenwood, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 420 N 1St St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CITGO at 420 N 1St St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.27.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:02 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO

420 N 1St St , Glenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.01
$3.27
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:02 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Glenwood Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

