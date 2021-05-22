Gas savings: The cheapest station in Glenwood

(GLENWOOD, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Glenwood, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 420 N 1St St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CITGO at 420 N 1St St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.27.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:02 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO 420 N 1St St , Glenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.01 $ 3.27 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:02 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.