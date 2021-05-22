newsbreak-logo
Broken Bow, NE

Broken Bow gas at $2.84 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Broken Bow Voice
 2 days ago
(BROKEN BOW, NE) Depending on where you fill up in Broken Bow, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas.

Sinclair at 608 S E St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 608 S E St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:30 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.86.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sinclair

608 S E St, Broken Bow
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$2.84
$--
$3.09

Pump & Pantry

1037 E South E St, Broken Bow
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Broken Bow, NE
