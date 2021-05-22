Ballinger gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.45 per gallon

(BALLINGER, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ballinger area offering savings of $0.45 per gallon.

Stripes at 1801 Hutchins Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Stripes at 1801 Hutchins Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.24.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:34 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Stripes 1801 Hutchins Ave, Ballinger

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.24 $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:34 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.