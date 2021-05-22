newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ballinger, TX

Ballinger gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.45 per gallon

Posted by 
Ballinger Bulletin
Ballinger Bulletin
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a64fg_0a89AeAQ00

(BALLINGER, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ballinger area offering savings of $0.45 per gallon.

Stripes at 1801 Hutchins Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Stripes at 1801 Hutchins Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.24.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:34 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Stripes

1801 Hutchins Ave, Ballinger
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.24
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:34 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ballinger Bulletin

Ballinger Bulletin

Ballinger, TX
7
Followers
31
Post
559
Views
ABOUT

With Ballinger Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ballinger, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Sales#Bargain Hunters#Cheapest#Gallon#Gas Change#Savings#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Ballinger, TXPosted by
Ballinger Bulletin

Job alert: These jobs are open in Ballinger

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ballinger: 1. Sales Representative- NO COLD CALLS-WARM LEADS; 2. RN - Operating Room - Travel - $3,017.00 Weekly; 3. Registered Dietitian Needed (Relocation Assistance Offered!$$$); 4. Hotel Maintenance; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 7. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 8. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,281 per week; 9. Travel Nurse RN - Cardiac Cath Lab - $2,257 per week; 10. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2222.64 / Week;
Ballinger, TXPosted by
Ballinger Bulletin

No experience necessary — Ballinger companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Customer Service Representative - Interview This Week - Consultant 2. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/22/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 4. Truck Driver Trainees Needed - PAID Class A CDL Training! (San Angelo) 5. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience! 6. WELDER HELPER 7. Production Technician (No Experience Necessary) 8. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+
Ballinger, TXPosted by
Ballinger Bulletin

Job alert: These Ballinger jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ballinger: 1. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 2. RN Med-Surg - Travel - $2,533.00 - 36/HRS; 3. URGENT NEED | WORK FROM HOME | INSURANCE SALES REP; 4. CL A Drivers Run Frac $1600-$2400/WK-No Previous Oilfield Needed; 5. Automation Technician; 6. Store Manager; 7. Appliance Delivery Helper; 8. Sales Manager; 9. CDL-A Company Driver (Sand/Energy Division - Top Pay!) ⚡️; 10. Cath Lab Travel Nurse RN - $2412 per week in TX;
JobsPosted by
Ballinger Bulletin

Work remotely in Ballinger — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Sales Representative - Flexible Schedule - Remote; 2. URGENT NEED | WORK FROM HOME | INSURANCE SALES REP; 3. VIRTUAL Benefits Agent/Customer Service Reps Needed INTERVIEW ASAP!!; 4. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive; 5. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 6. Financial Services Representative;