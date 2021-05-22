newsbreak-logo
Linn, MO

Where's the cheapest gas in Linn?

Linn Dispatch
Linn Dispatch
 2 days ago
(LINN, MO) According to Linn gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.68 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 501 E Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.61 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Phillips 66 at 1763 Us-50 E, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Linn area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.61 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's

501 E Main St, Linn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$--
$--
$2.91

Break Time

1300 E Main St , Linn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$2.86
$--
$2.95

Phillips 66

1763 Us-50 E, Linn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$--
$3.29
$2.91

Cenex

1780 Hwy 50 East, Linn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$2.81
$3.01
$2.91

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:29 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

