Public Health

New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June

By STEPHEN GROVES, Associated Press
Posted by 
FOX26
FOX26
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New coronavirus cases across the United States have tumbled to rates not seen in more than 11 months, sparking optimism that vaccination campaigns are stemming both severe COVID-19 cases and the spread of the virus. As cases, hospitalizations and deaths steadily dropped this week, pre-pandemic life in America has largely...

Fresno, CA
KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

