Oneill gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(ONEILL, NE) Gas prices vary across in the Oneill area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Phillips 66 at 202 E Douglas St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pump & Pantry at 328 W Douglas St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:30 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.75 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Fox's Food Plaza 1002 E Douglas St, O'Neill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.