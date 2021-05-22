newsbreak-logo
O'neill, NE

Oneill gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

O'Neill Bulletin
 2 days ago
(ONEILL, NE) Gas prices vary across in the Oneill area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Phillips 66 at 202 E Douglas St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pump & Pantry at 328 W Douglas St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:30 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.75 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Fox's Food Plaza

1002 E Douglas St, O'Neill
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With O'Neill Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

