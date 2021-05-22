newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eagar, AZ

This is the cheapest gas in Eagar right now

Posted by 
Eagar Voice
Eagar Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdurS_0a89AUI200

(EAGAR, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Eagar area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.81 per gallon.

Shell at 815 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Circle K at 6 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.78.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.18.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell

815 E Main St, Springerville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$2.97
card
card$3.18
$3.49
$--
$3.03

Circle K

6 N Main St, Eagar
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$3.49
$3.78
$3.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Eagar Voice

Eagar Voice

Eagar, AZ
1
Followers
28
Post
333
Views
ABOUT

With Eagar Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eagar, AZ
Local
Arizona Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Fuel Prices#Shell#Gallon#Az#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related