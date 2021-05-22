newsbreak-logo
West Point, NE

West Point gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

West Point Post
West Point Post
 2 days ago
(WEST POINT, NE) According to West Point gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 339 S Lincoln St. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Casey's at 339 S Lincoln St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater West Point area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's

339 S Lincoln St, West Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.39
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With West Point Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

