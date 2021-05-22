West Point gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(WEST POINT, NE) According to West Point gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 339 S Lincoln St. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Casey's at 339 S Lincoln St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater West Point area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's 339 S Lincoln St, West Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.