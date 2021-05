ASHDOD, Israel — In the nearly two-week battle between Israel and Hamas, Linoi Hazam says, she ran for shelter from rocket fire more times than she can count. Hazam, a 22-year-old security guard in this city 20 miles from Gaza, was driving on the highway one day during the conflict when shrapnel from an intercepted rocket fell onto the road just a few miles ahead. She leaped out of her car and lay facedown on the asphalt, hands over her head.