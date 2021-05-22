newsbreak-logo
Prince William reveals his happiest and saddest connections with Scotland

By Jed Leather
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
Prince William has told how Scotland is the source of his saddest but also his happiest memories, as he gave an opening address at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

The duke said he was at the Queen’s Balmoral home when he was told that his mother Diana had died, and he shared how he found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors in the ‘dark days of grief’ that followed.

However, Scotland is also the place where he met his future wife, Kate Middleton, 20 years ago this year, which he described as a memory of ‘great joy’.

