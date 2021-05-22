newsbreak-logo
Sutton, WV

Save up to $0.56 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Sutton

Sutton News Beat
 2 days ago
(SUTTON, WV) Depending on where you fill up in Sutton, you could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon on gas.

Pilot at 270 Scott Fork Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Pilot at 270 Scott Fork Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.63.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sutton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.10 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Pilot

270 Scott Fork Rd, Flatwoods
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.1
$3.39
$3.63
$3.35
card
card$3.07
$3.38
$3.63
$3.35

Go Mart

2215 Sutton Ln, Flatwoods
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.12
$3.32
$3.52
$3.09
card
card$3.12
$3.32
$3.52
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:09 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

