Save up to $0.56 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Sutton
(SUTTON, WV) Depending on where you fill up in Sutton, you could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon on gas.
Pilot at 270 Scott Fork Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Pilot at 270 Scott Fork Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.63.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sutton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.10 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:09 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.