Gas savings: The cheapest station in Galivants Ferry

(GALIVANTS FERRY, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Galivants Ferry area offering savings of $0.60 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 135 W Us-501. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Sunoco at 135 W Us-501, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:11 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.92.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 135 W Us-501, Galivants Ferry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Exxon 2841 Us-501 E, Aynor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Shell 2875 Us-501 E, Aynor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.89

BP 2930 Highway 501 E, Aynor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Speedway 2949 Us-501 East, Aynor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:11 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.