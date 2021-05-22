newsbreak-logo
Galivants Ferry, SC

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Galivants Ferry

Posted by 
Galivants Ferry News Watch
Galivants Ferry News Watch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IxTNI_0a89A4fd00

(GALIVANTS FERRY, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Galivants Ferry area offering savings of $0.60 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 135 W Us-501. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Sunoco at 135 W Us-501, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:11 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.92.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco

135 W Us-501, Galivants Ferry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99

Exxon

2841 Us-501 E, Aynor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99

Shell

2875 Us-501 E, Aynor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.89

BP

2930 Highway 501 E, Aynor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Speedway

2949 Us-501 East, Aynor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:11 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Galivants Ferry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

