Ahead of her debut project Sour arriving at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums ranking, which is all but certain to happen next week, Olivia Rodrigo scores not just another No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 songs chart this frame, but a second instant leader on the most important roster of tunes in the U.S. The teen singer-songwriter’s latest single “Good 4 U” opens in first place on the competitive list, and with another immediate champion to her credit, the 18-year-old star has tied some of the most successful female artists of all time.