Gas savings: The cheapest station in Butler

(BUTLER, GA) According to Butler gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on gas.

H & J Travel Center at 191 Americus Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at H & J Travel Center at 191 Americus Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.43.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Butler area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

H & J Travel Center 191 Americus Hwy, Butler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.43 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:13 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.