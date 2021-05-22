newsbreak-logo
Butler, GA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Butler

Butler Bulletin
Butler Bulletin
 2 days ago
(BUTLER, GA) According to Butler gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on gas.

H & J Travel Center at 191 Americus Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at H & J Travel Center at 191 Americus Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.43.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Butler area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

H & J Travel Center

191 Americus Hwy, Butler
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.43
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:13 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Butler, GA
With Butler Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

