MONACO (AP) — After four close races between Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and title rival Max Verstappen, the tension looks set to keep rising at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix. Hamilton leads the championship by 14 points from Verstappen, who is seeking his first title. Hamilton leads Verstappen 3-1 in wins so far but each race has been 1-2 between them. The nature of the wheel-to-wheel racing has thrilled fans and also prompted Hamilton to say he’s been fortunate to avoid crashes with his rival. Hamilton says “I think I have done well to avoid all the incidents."