Man City Unveil Special Tributes Across Manchester To Sergio Aguero Ahead of Departure

The 32 year-old is set to leave the club at the end of the season, after ten years at the Etihad Stadium in which he has won a total of five Premier League trophies alongside a multitude of other individual and team accolades.

On Saturday afternoon, ahead of his final Premier League game and final appearance at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City have unveiled a series of tributes across the city dedicated to the legendary striker.

Firstly, placed in the heart of the Northern Quarter in Manchester city centre, a special mural was commissioned highlighting the celebration from Sergio Aguero, after he scored one of the most memorable Premier League goals of all-time.

The Manchester City forward paid a visit to the mural on Saturday afternoon with his girlfriend and was photographed alongside the artwork, before signing the piece in front of a crowd.

Manchester City have also confirmed that Sergio Aguero was presented with a mosaic installed within the City Football Academy, inspired by his first ever Manchester City goal against Swansea in August, 2011.

The mosaic is one of many dedicated to recent departing Manchester City legends, including Yaya Toure, Joe Hart, Vincent Kompany and David Silva. As previously confirmed by the club, Aguero will also join David Silva and Vincent Kompany in being handed a statue outside the Etihad Stadium.

(Photo via Manchester City)

In perhaps one of the most iconic photos from his time in Manchester, Sergio Aguero posed alongside every major trophy won during his time with the club at the training ground on Saturday.

(Photo via Manchester City)

Sergio Aguero will have one final chance to perform in front of the Manchester City faithful on Sunday afternoon, when the striker will have 10,000 supporter in attendance at the Etihad Stadium for the final league game against Everton.

It is expected that alongside Fernandinho, the Argentine international will lift the Premier League trophy in front of the attending crowd.

You can read more about the Sergio Aguero tributes on the Manchester City website here.

