Hinckley, MN

Save up to $0.75 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Hinckley

Hinckley Bulletin
 2 days ago
(HINCKLEY, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Hinckley area offering savings of $0.75 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Kwik Trip at 460 Morris Ave S . Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Kwik Trip at 460 Morris Ave S , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:26 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.89.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Kwik Trip

460 Morris Ave S , Hinckley
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:26 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

