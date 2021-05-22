newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sisseton, SD

Sisseton gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.80 per gallon

Posted by 
Sisseton Times
Sisseton Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3muuJF_0a899ozQ00

(SISSETON, SD) According to Sisseton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.

Cenex at 46102 Sd-10 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 46102 Sd-10, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.54.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sisseton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Cenex

46102 Sd-10, Sisseton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$2.94
$2.74
$3.54

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sisseton Times

Sisseton Times

Sisseton, SD
4
Followers
28
Post
397
Views
ABOUT

With Sisseton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sisseton, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Cheapest#Sd#Gallon#Sisseton Gas#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Sisseton, SDPosted by
Sisseton Times

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Sisseton

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Sisseton: 1. CDL-A Truck Driving Job Offers! Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! HIRING NOW - Quick Apply! (Hankinson); 2. Supervisory Nurse (DON); 3. Flatbed Truck Driving Job - Rider Policy Available; 4. Hiring Dedicated/Regional (CDL-A)Truck Drivers! JOB OFFERS Today: Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Apply Now...; 5. CDL-A OTR Lease Purchase Truck Driver (Hankinson);