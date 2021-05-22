Sisseton gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.80 per gallon
(SISSETON, SD) According to Sisseton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.
Cenex at 46102 Sd-10 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 46102 Sd-10, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.54.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sisseton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.