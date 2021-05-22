newsbreak-logo
Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s Stripped-Down ‘Enough for You’ Video

By Rebecca Alter, @ralter
Vulture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a music video’s filmed in black-and-white, you know it’s serious. When it’s filmed in black-and-white and it consists of a solo artist sitting on a stool playing an acoustic guitar? Honey, you’re about to have your heart shattered by someone baring their soul. So we don’t have to warn you that Olivia Rodrigo’s new live music video for her song “enough for you,” from her new album Sour, is powerful, to say the least. Without any additional production and just some simple guitar-picking, Rodrigo’s songwriting is front and center in this performance. For better or for worse, the emotional journey writ plain on Rodrigo’s face through the video will remind you of every breakup you’ve ever had. But you probably already could have guessed that, from the black-and-white.

