RESULTS (PDF) SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – — Dominique Biron broke Northeastern's all-time record in the heptathlon with a first-place score of 5,336 points and Cameron Dickson finished second in the men's 10,000 meters with a personal-best time of 29:24.94 to lead the Northeastern men's and women's track and field teams on the second day of competition at the IC4A/ECAC Championships on Saturday at John G. Hoyt '52 Track & Field Complex. The women's team is currently in third place with 47 points while the men's team also sits at third with 26 points.