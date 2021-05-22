newsbreak-logo
Scott City, KS

Scott City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.60 per gallon

Scott City Post
Scott City Post
 2 days ago
(SCOTT CITY, KS) According to Scott City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 104 W 5Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Travel Stop at 1720 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Scott City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's

104 W 5Th St, Scott City
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.34
$3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Scott City Post

Scott City Post

Scott City, KS
ABOUT

With Scott City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

