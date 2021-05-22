Scott City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.60 per gallon

(SCOTT CITY, KS) According to Scott City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 104 W 5Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Travel Stop at 1720 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Scott City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's 104 W 5Th St, Scott City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.