Scott City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.60 per gallon
(SCOTT CITY, KS) According to Scott City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 104 W 5Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Travel Stop at 1720 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Scott City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.34
$3.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.