Corning gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.00 per gallon
(CORNING, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Corning, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 1509 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.27 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 1509 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.27.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Corning area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:32 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.