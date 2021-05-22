newsbreak-logo
Cotulla, TX

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Cotulla

Cotulla Times
Cotulla Times
 2 days ago
(COTULLA, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Cotulla area offering savings of $0.70 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 795 Ih-35. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Valero at 1162 E Fm-468, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:36 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.75.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:36 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Cotulla Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

