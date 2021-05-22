Gas savings: The cheapest station in Delta Junction

(DELTA JUNCTION, AK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Delta Junction area offering savings of $0.15 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Delta Petro-Wash at 1269 Richardson Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.54 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Delta Petro-Wash at 1269 Richardson Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:42 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.69 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Delta Petro-Wash 1269 Richardson Hwy, Delta Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.54

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:42 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.