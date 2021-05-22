newsbreak-logo
Delta Junction, AK

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Delta Junction

Delta Junction Journal
Delta Junction Journal
 2 days ago
(DELTA JUNCTION, AK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Delta Junction area offering savings of $0.15 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Delta Petro-Wash at 1269 Richardson Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.54 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Delta Petro-Wash at 1269 Richardson Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:42 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.69 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Delta Petro-Wash

1269 Richardson Hwy, Delta Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.54

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:42 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Delta Junction Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

