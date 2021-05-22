Gas savings: The cheapest station in Ticonderoga

(TICONDEROGA, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Ticonderoga area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.62 per gallon.

Mobil at 1162 Ny-9 N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.12 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 1162 Ny-9 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.74.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ticonderoga area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.12 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Mobil 1162 Ny-9 N, Ticonderoga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.47 $ 3.74 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 09:59 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.