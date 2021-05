In a battle between two of the top five offenses in men’s college lacrosse, the Rutgers defense proved dominant en route to earning the program its first NCAA Tournament victory in 31 years on Saturday. After the first round matchup against No. 10 Lehigh was tied 2-2 through one period of play, the No. 9 Scarlet Knights controlled the action the rest of the way to clinch a 12-5 win. It was just the second defeat of the season for the Patriot League champions (10-2).