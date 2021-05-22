newsbreak-logo
Munising, MI

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Munising

Munising Post
Munising Post
 2 days ago
(MUNISING, MI) According to Munising gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 401 Mi-28 E. Regular there was listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at Krist at 160 Brook St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Munising area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Krist

160 Brook St, Munising
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.99
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:24 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

