Gas savings: The cheapest station in Munising

(MUNISING, MI) According to Munising gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 401 Mi-28 E. Regular there was listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at Krist at 160 Brook St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Munising area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Krist 160 Brook St, Munising

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:24 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.