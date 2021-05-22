Save $0.32 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Charleston

(CHARLESTON, MS) Depending on where you fill up in Charleston, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Local Express at 207 E Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Local Express at 207 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Charleston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.68 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Local Express 207 E Main St, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.99 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:19 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.