Charleston, MS

Save $0.32 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Charleston

Charleston News Beat
Charleston News Beat
 2 days ago
(CHARLESTON, MS) Depending on where you fill up in Charleston, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Local Express at 207 E Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Local Express at 207 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Charleston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.68 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Local Express

207 E Main St, Charleston
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:19 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Charleston, MS
ABOUT

With Charleston News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

