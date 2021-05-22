Marlette gas at $2.85 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(MARLETTE, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Marlette, you could be saving up to $0.65 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mobil at 3783 S Van Dyke Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.5 at Mobil at 3783 S Van Dyke Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:23 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Mobil 3783 S Van Dyke Rd, Marlette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.5 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.5 $ 3.09

Speedy Q 2998 Main St, Marlette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.46 $ --

Clark 2875 Main St, Marlette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.2 $ 3.09

Speedway 3269 Main St, Marlette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Scott's Quik Stop 5 N Vandyke Rd, Marlette Mi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:23 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.