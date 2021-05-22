newsbreak-logo
Marlette, MI

Marlette gas at $2.85 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Marlette Bulletin
 2 days ago
(MARLETTE, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Marlette, you could be saving up to $0.65 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mobil at 3783 S Van Dyke Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.5 at Mobil at 3783 S Van Dyke Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:23 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Mobil

3783 S Van Dyke Rd, Marlette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$--
$3.5
$3.09
card
card$2.95
$--
$3.5
$3.09

Speedy Q

2998 Main St, Marlette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.46
$--

Clark

2875 Main St, Marlette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.2
$3.09

Speedway

3269 Main St, Marlette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09

Scott's Quik Stop

5 N Vandyke Rd, Marlette Mi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.49
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:23 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

