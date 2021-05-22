Lovelock gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.00 per gallon

(LOVELOCK, NV) Gas prices vary across in the Lovelock area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon.

Shop N Go at 365 Cornell Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 150 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.64 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shop N Go 365 Cornell Ave, Lovelock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Conoco 163 E Main St, Lovelock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.74 $ 3.88 $ 3.35 card card $ 3.55 $ 3.8 $ 3.95 $ 3.41

Valero 415 Cornell Ave, Lovelock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.86 $ 3.99 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.