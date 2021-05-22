Lovelock gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.00 per gallon
(LOVELOCK, NV) Gas prices vary across in the Lovelock area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon.
Shop N Go at 365 Cornell Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 150 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.29.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.64 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.49
$3.74
$3.88
$3.35
|card
card$3.55
$3.8
$3.95
$3.41
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.86
$3.99
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.