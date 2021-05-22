newsbreak-logo
Lovelock, NV

Lovelock gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.00 per gallon

Lovelock Daily
Lovelock Daily
 2 days ago
(LOVELOCK, NV) Gas prices vary across in the Lovelock area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon.

Shop N Go at 365 Cornell Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 150 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.64 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shop N Go

365 Cornell Ave, Lovelock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$3.29

Conoco

163 E Main St, Lovelock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$3.74
$3.88
$3.35
card
card$3.55
$3.8
$3.95
$3.41

Valero

415 Cornell Ave, Lovelock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.86
$3.99
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Lovelock Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

