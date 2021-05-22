newsbreak-logo
Russell, KS

Russell gas at $2.73 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Russell Updates
 2 days ago
(RUSSELL, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Russell area offering savings of $0.45 per gallon.

Agco, Inc. at 913 N Fossil St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Agco, Inc. at 913 N Fossil St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.18.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:30 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.82.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Agco, Inc.

913 N Fossil St , Russell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$3.18
$2.89

Cenex

26 S Fossil St, Russell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Russell, KS
ABOUT

With Russell Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

