Gold Beach, OR

Here’s the cheapest gas in Gold Beach Saturday

Posted by 
Gold Beach Voice
Gold Beach Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZKp4_0a8997JY00

(GOLD BEACH, OR) Depending on where you fill up in Gold Beach, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 29547 Ellensburg Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.8 at Shell at 29619 Ellensburg Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:42 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.41.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Conoco

29547 Ellensburg Ave, Gold Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.29
$3.37
$3.51
$3.29
card
card$3.37
$3.47
$--
$--

Shell

29619 Ellensburg Ave, Gold Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.8
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:42 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Gold Beach Voice

Gold Beach Voice

Gold Beach, OR
ABOUT

With Gold Beach Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

