newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cuba, NM

Here’s the cheapest gas in Cuba Saturday

Posted by 
Cuba News Alert
Cuba News Alert
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK9h2_0a8995Y600

(CUBA, NM) According to Cuba gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.04 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 6401 Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.89 at Phillips 66 at 6454 Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cuba area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K

6374 Main St, Cuba
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cuba News Alert

Cuba News Alert

Cuba, NM
5
Followers
19
Post
108
Views
ABOUT

With Cuba News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cuba, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Shell#Phillips#Gallon#Nm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Country
Cuba
News Break
Gas Price
Related