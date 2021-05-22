Here’s the cheapest gas in Cuba Saturday

(CUBA, NM) According to Cuba gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.04 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 6401 Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.89 at Phillips 66 at 6454 Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cuba area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 6374 Main St, Cuba

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.