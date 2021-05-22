newsbreak-logo
Blanco, TX

Here’s the cheapest gas in Blanco Saturday

Blanco Bulletin
Blanco Bulletin
 2 days ago
(BLANCO, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Blanco area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 59 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 59 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Blanco area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:36 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Blanco Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

