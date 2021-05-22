Here’s the cheapest gas in Blanco Saturday

(BLANCO, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Blanco area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 59 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 59 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Blanco area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:36 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.