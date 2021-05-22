newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carrollton, MO

Carrollton gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Carrollton Times
Carrollton Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0a8992tv00

(CARROLLTON, MO) According to Carrollton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 2 W Lincoln St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 2 W Lincoln St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Carrollton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's

2 W Lincoln St, Carrollton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:29 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Carrollton Times

Carrollton Times

Carrollton, MO
8
Followers
33
Post
546
Views
ABOUT

With Carrollton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, MO
City
Carrollton, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Comparison#Gas Stations#Sales#Gallon#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related