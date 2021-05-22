Carrollton gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(CARROLLTON, MO) According to Carrollton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 2 W Lincoln St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 2 W Lincoln St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Carrollton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's 2 W Lincoln St, Carrollton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:29 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.