Gas savings: The cheapest station in Estill

(ESTILL, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Estill area offering savings of $0.70 per gallon.

Nickel Pumpers at 25 E Railroad Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 3-Way at 244 E Railroad Ave , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:11 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

3-Way 244 E Railroad Ave , Estill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ -- card card $ -- $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:11 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.