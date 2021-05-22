newsbreak-logo
Estill, SC

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Estill

Estill Post
 2 days ago
(ESTILL, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Estill area offering savings of $0.70 per gallon.

Nickel Pumpers at 25 E Railroad Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 3-Way at 244 E Railroad Ave , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:11 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

3-Way

244 E Railroad Ave , Estill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$--
card
card$--
$--
$3.69
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:11 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Estill Post

Estill, SC
ABOUT

With Estill Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

