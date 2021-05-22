Here’s the cheapest gas in Burlington Saturday

(BURLINGTON, CO) According to Burlington gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.66 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Western Convenience at 122 S Lincoln St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Travel Stop at 582 S Lincoln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.81.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:37 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.15 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Western Convenience 122 S Lincoln St, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.39 $ 3.65 $ 3.35

Sinclair 100 Rose Ave, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ --

Love's Travel Stop 582 S Lincoln, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ 3.5 $ 3.8 $ 3.38 card card $ 3.16 $ 3.5 $ 3.81 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.