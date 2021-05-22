newsbreak-logo
Burlington, CO

Here’s the cheapest gas in Burlington Saturday

Posted by 
Burlington Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7fyC_0a89908T00

(BURLINGTON, CO) According to Burlington gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.66 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Western Convenience at 122 S Lincoln St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Travel Stop at 582 S Lincoln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.81.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:37 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.15 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Western Convenience

122 S Lincoln St, Burlington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.39
$3.65
$3.35

Sinclair

100 Rose Ave, Burlington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$--

Love's Travel Stop

582 S Lincoln, Burlington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.15
$3.5
$3.8
$3.38
card
card$3.16
$3.5
$3.81
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Burlington, CO
ABOUT

With Burlington Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

