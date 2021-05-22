Here’s the cheapest gas in Burlington Saturday
(BURLINGTON, CO) According to Burlington gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.66 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Western Convenience at 122 S Lincoln St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Travel Stop at 582 S Lincoln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.81.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:37 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.15 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.39
$3.65
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.15
$3.5
$3.8
$3.38
|card
card$3.16
$3.5
$3.81
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.