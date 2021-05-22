newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cozad, NE

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Cozad

Posted by 
Cozad Dispatch
Cozad Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Bm9S_0a898zUO00

(COZAD, NE) Gas prices vary across in the Cozad area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 510 S Meridian Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.44 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pump & Pantry at 604 E Us-30, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.44.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:31 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's

510 S Meridian Ave, Cozad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.44
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:31 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cozad Dispatch

Cozad Dispatch

Cozad, NE
3
Followers
31
Post
454
Views
ABOUT

With Cozad Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cozad, NE
Local
Nebraska Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Sales#Ne#Pump Pantry#Savings#Gallon#Gas Change#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Cozad, NEPosted by
Cozad Dispatch

Events on the Cozad calendar

1. Do,03.06.21 Wanderdate Singlewandern Dilsberg Runde um Heidelberg 30-49J; 2. JLT St. Patrick's in June; 3. Sunset Dinner - June 2021; 4. So,30.05.21 Wanderdate Singlewandern Vier Burgen Tour am Neckar für 50+;