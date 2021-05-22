Gas savings: The cheapest station in Cozad

(COZAD, NE) Gas prices vary across in the Cozad area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 510 S Meridian Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.44 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pump & Pantry at 604 E Us-30, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.44.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:31 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's 510 S Meridian Ave, Cozad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.44 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:31 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.