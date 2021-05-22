Save $0.98 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Battle Mountain

(BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV) Gas prices vary across in the Battle Mountain area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.98 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 710 W Front St. Regular there was listed at $2.81 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Chevron at 760 S Broad St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Battle Mountain area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.23 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Flying J 650 W Front St, Battle Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.35 $ 3.56 $ 3.45

Maverik 775 South Broad Street, Battle Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.