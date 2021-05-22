newsbreak-logo
Battle Mountain, NV

Save $0.98 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Battle Mountain

Battle Mountain News Alert
Battle Mountain News Alert
 2 days ago
(BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV) Gas prices vary across in the Battle Mountain area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.98 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 710 W Front St. Regular there was listed at $2.81 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Chevron at 760 S Broad St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Battle Mountain area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.23 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Flying J

650 W Front St, Battle Mountain
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$3.35
$3.56
$3.45

Maverik

775 South Broad Street, Battle Mountain
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.29
$3.49
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

