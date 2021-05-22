newsbreak-logo
Grangeville, ID

Grangeville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.33 per gallon

Grangeville Journal
 2 days ago
(GRANGEVILLE, ID) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Grangeville area offering savings of $0.33 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Cenex at 901 W Main St. Regular there was listed at $3.06 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Cenex at 901 W Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:38 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.13 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Cenex

901 W Main St, Grangeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.39
$3.06

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Grangeville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

