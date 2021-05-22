Newberry gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.85 per gallon
(NEWBERRY, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Newberry area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.85 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 7161 State Highway M123 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Holiday at 7502 Mi-123, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Newberry area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.2
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.14
$3.39
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:24 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.