Newberry, MI

Newberry gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.85 per gallon

Newberry Dispatch
Newberry Dispatch
 2 days ago
(NEWBERRY, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Newberry area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.85 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 7161 State Highway M123 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Holiday at 7502 Mi-123, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Newberry area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

BP

7161 State Highway M123, Newberry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.2

Zephyr

14077 Mi-28, Newberry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.14
$3.39
$3.08

Sunoco

13957 Mi-28, Newberry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:24 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Newberry, MI
