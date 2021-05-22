Newberry gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.85 per gallon

(NEWBERRY, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Newberry area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.85 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 7161 State Highway M123 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Holiday at 7502 Mi-123, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Newberry area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

BP 7161 State Highway M123, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.2

Zephyr 14077 Mi-28, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.08

Sunoco 13957 Mi-28, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:24 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.